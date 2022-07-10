Woman shot during altercation in Rogers Park

A woman was shot in the left during an altercation in Rogers Park Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 7400 block of North Sheridan.

At about 3:21 a.m., police say a 29-year-old woman was in a verbal altercation with a known female offender.

The offender produced a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

The woman was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital in fair condition.

The offender is not currently in custody.