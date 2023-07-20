Woman shot during fight in Austin neighborhood

A woman was shot after a fight broke out in the Austin neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police say a 25-year-old woman was involved in a fight with several females when shots were fired.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of North Mason Avenue just after 11 p.m.

The victim walked into West Suburban Medical Center and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.