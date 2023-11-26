Woman shot during robbery in East Garfield Park: Chicago police

A woman was robbed while parking her car in East Garfield Park Sunday morning.

Police say the 49-year-old woman was parking in the 100 block of South Sacramento Boulevard just before 8 a.m. when three offenders got out if a black SUV and approached her.

The offenders demanded the victim's belongings at gunpoint.

While taking something from the victim, one of the offenders shot her in the upper abdomen, according to police.

The offenders fled, and the victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.