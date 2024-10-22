Woman shot in the head inside West Side home, police say

A 41-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by gunfire inside a home on the West Side Monday evening.

According to Chicago police, the shooting occurred around 8:25 p.m. in the 300 block of South Christiana Street. The victim was inside a residence when a bullet pierced through the exterior wall and struck her in the head.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.

As of now, there are no suspects in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating the shooting.