A woman was injured by gunfire Sunday in Austin on the West Side.

The 32-year-old was on the sidewalk at 1:22 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Leamington Avenue when a male approached and started shooting, according to Chicago police.

The woman was shot in the lower left side of her torso and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.