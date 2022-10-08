Woman shot in face in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

A woman was shot in the face in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police found a woman with a gunshot wound to the face and lower body while on a call for shots fired in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue about 4:18 a.m.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody and Area Detectives are investigating.