Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot in face in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
News
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the face in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning. 

Police found a woman with a gunshot wound to the face and lower body while on a call for shots fired in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue about 4:18 a.m.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. 

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No offenders are in custody and Area Detectives are investigating.