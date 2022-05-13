Woman shot in front of 15-month-old during altercation on Chicago's South Side

A woman was shot during an altercation with a man Friday morning on Chicago's South Side.

The incident occurred in the 8700 block of South State.

At about 8:05 a.m., the 36-year-old woman was in a verbal altercation with a man she knew, when he opened fire.

She got into her vehicle, and tried to flee before crashing into a curb in the 8800 block of South Indiana, police said.

The woman was shot in the left hand, and was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

A 15-month-old boy was in the backseat of the woman's vehicle at the time of the incident, but was not struck.

The offender attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody. Police say this incident was domestic in nature.