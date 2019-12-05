Woman shot in head in broad daylight while driving in Chicago, police say

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the head and critically wounded Thursday afternoon in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side, police say.

She was shot about 1:45 p.m. as she was driving in the 4300 block of South Albany Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The woman was struck in the head and stopped her vehicle a few blocks away in the 4100 block of South Fairfield Avenue, police said.

She was briefly treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, a fire department spokesman said.

Police initially said the woman was 20 years old and that she was pronounced dead.

Additional details have not been released.