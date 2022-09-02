Woman shot in leg in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the leg in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood early Friday.

Police say the victim was outside in the 1900 block of West 87th Street around 1:08 a.m. when she was hit by gunfire.

She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she is listed in good condition.

The woman was unable to provide further details and there is no one in custody.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Area Two detectives are investigating.