Woman shot in nail salon, man shot on street in Grand Crossing

Two people were shot, one was located inside a business, in Grand Crossing Thursday night.

The shooting occurred in the 7000 block of South State Street at about 7 p.m.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the left leg and is listed in good condition.

He was standing on the street when an unknown person approached him on foot and fired shots.

The second victim, a 38-year-old woman, was in a nail salon when she was shot in the right calf.

She is listed in good condition.

Police say the woman was not the intended target.

No offenders are in custody, police said.