Woman shot in the head and killed while sitting in parked car in West Pullman

A woman was shot and killed Tuesday evening in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The woman, 20, was sitting in a parked car in the 12200 block of South Wallace Street about 6:15 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking her in the head, Chicago police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Thirty-five people were killed in West Pullman in 2021 — 15 more than what the community had the year prior, and 29 more than what the area recorded in 2019, according to Sun-Times data.