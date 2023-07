A 25-year-old woman was shot while sitting in her car in North Lawndale Tuesday night.

Police say the victim was in her vehicle in the 1300 block of South Christiana Avenue around 11:40 p.m.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. She suffered a gunshot wound to the left ring finger.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.