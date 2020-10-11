Woman shot inside vehicle on Lake Shore Drive in the Loop: police

A 19-year-old woman was shot while she was inside a vehicle Sunday on Lake Shore Drive in the Loop

About 1:20 p.m. she was inside a white Dodge Caliber traveling north on Lake Shore Drive at Jackson Boulevard, police said. The car stopped at Jackson Boulevard, when a second vehicle pulled up next to her.

A conversation between the two vehicles led the rear passenger of the vehicle that pulled alongside the woman to fire shots at the Caliber, striking her in the head, police said.

After shots were fired the Caliber sped off and eventually got off Lake Shore Drive in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, near Navy Pier, police said.

Officers responded, and she was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.