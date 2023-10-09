Woman shot man she knew after he choked her inside vehicle in Calumet Heights: police

A woman is accused of shooting a man she knew after he choked her inside her vehicle in Calumet Heights Sunday night.

At about 10:04 p.m., officers responded to a "shots fired" call in the 8800 block of South Dante.

Upon arrival, officers were met by a 36-year-old woman who said she was inside her vehicle with a 45-year-old man, who began to choke her.

The woman then produced a handgun and shot the offender, who then ran from the vehicle.

The man was shot in the right thigh and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The woman was transported to a police station for questioning. A handgun was recovered.

No additional information was made available by police.