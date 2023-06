A woman was critically injured in a shooting in Chicago Lawn Saturday night.

Police say the victim, a 25-year-old woman, was on the street in the 6300 block of South Richmond Street just after 9 p.m. when someone opened fire on her.

She suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Area One Detectives are investigating.