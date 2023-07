A woman was shot on the sidewalk in Park Manor on Monday night.

The 27-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:51 p.m. in the 600 block of East 72nd Street when she saw a man shooting towards her direction, police said.

She was shot in the back and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One Detectives investigate.