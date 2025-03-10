Tourist shot, wounded in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood, police say

The Brief A woman was shot in the arm in the popular Streeterville neighborhood on Sunday night. The shooting happened not far from an AMC movie theater.



A Connecticut woman visiting Chicago was shot and wounded on the sidewalk in the Streeterville neighborhood on Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of North Columbus Drive, according to Chicago police.

Shooting in Streeterville

What we know:

The 46-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk around 8 p.m. when she heard gunshots and felt pain.

She had been shot in the arm.

Paramedics treated the victim, and she was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward) told Fox 32 the victim was a tourist visiting the city and that she was walking with her 11-year-old son at the time of the shooting.

"This incident is wholly unacceptable, and could have resulted in the loss of life," Hopkins said in a newsletter to his constituents.

Several young people had been kicked out of a nearby Walgreens and a movie theater just before the shooting, according to Hopkins. Witnesses said there was an argument that broke out and surveillance video captured an image of someone with a gun.

The shooting happened not far from the AMC River East 21 movie theater and other hotels and restaurants in the popular neighborhood.

Area detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made so it was unclear who was responsible for the shooting.