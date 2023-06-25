Woman shot to death during fight between 2 men inside Chicago home

A woman was fatally shot during an argument early Sunday inside a home in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

Two men were fighting just after midnight inside the residence in the 4500 block of North Albany Avenue when one of them fired a gun, striking the woman in the head, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her age wasn’t immediately known.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No arrests were reported.

Area Five detectives are investigating.