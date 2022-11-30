Woman shot trying to escape man who threatened her on Chicago's West Side

A woman was shot while trying to escape a domestic dispute Tuesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 36-year-old was traveling in a car with a man who threatened to hurt her just before midnight in the 3600 block of West Franklin Boulevard, police said.

The woman exited the car while they were stopped at a red light and the man began shooting at her before driving away, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

She suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was transported to Humboldt Park Health where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.