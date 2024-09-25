Woman shot while driving in Back of the Yards

A woman was shot while driving in Back of the Yards Wednesday morning.

At about 4:58 a.m., a 48-year-old woman was driving northbound in the 4200 block of South Ashland when a silver or gray sedan heading southbound approached her, police said.

Someone inside the sedan opened fire and struck the woman on the left side of the abdomen. She also suffered a graze wound to the left elbow.

She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious but stable condition.

No other injuries were reported. Area One detectives are investigating.