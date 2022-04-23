Woman shot while inside vehicle in Parkway Gardens

A woman was shot while inside her vehicle in Parkway Gardens Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 6400 block of South King Drive.

According to police, at about 1:32 a.m., an unknown male was observed by officers shooting in the area.

Officers began to chase, but then lost sight of the male.

Moments later, a 26-year-old woman was shot in the upper left shoulder while inside a vehicle.

She was transported to the hospital in good condition.

No one in custody.