A woman was shot while traveling in a car Tuesday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 22-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle just before 9 p.m. in the 200 block of West 45th Street when gunfire struck her in the leg, police said.

She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where she was listed in fair condition, according to officials.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.