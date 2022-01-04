Woman shot while riding in car in Englewood

A woman was shot while riding in a car Monday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was in the passenger seat of a car around 7:45 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Sangamon Street when three people shot at the car from the curb, police said.

The woman was struck in the elbow and taken to Provident Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

The driver of the car was not injured in the shooting, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

