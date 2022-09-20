Woman shot while sitting in South Side park

A woman was shot while sitting in a park on Chicago's South Side Tuesday afternoon.

At about 5:48 p.m., a 40-year-old woman was sitting in a park in the 600 block of East 37th Street when three unknown offenders on foot fired shots in the direction of the victim, police said.

The woman was struck in the lower right leg.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

She was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No offenders in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.