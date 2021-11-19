Woman slashed during argument on Red Line platform in the Loop

A woman was cut on the face several times during an argument Thursday night on a CTA Red Line platform in the Loop.

The 30-year-old was arguing with a 17-year-old girl who she knew at 9:20 p.m. in the State/Lake Red Line station when the girl pulled out a sharp object and began slashing at the woman's face, police said.

The girl fled by hopping on a Red Line train but was arrested two stops north at the Chicago Red Line station, police said.

The woman suffered multiple cuts to the face and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

