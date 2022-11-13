Woman stabbed after telling trespasser to leave business in the Loop

A woman working at a business in the Loop was stabbed after telling a man trespassing that he had to leave Saturday night.

Police say the incident happened in the parking garage in the first block of South Columbus Drive around 8:15 p.m.

The woman approached a man in his 40 and asked him to leave. Police say the man then swung a sharp object cutting the woman's right hand.

The offender the fled in an unknown direction. The victim had minor cuts and refused medical attention on the scene.

The man got away and no one was arrested. Area Three detectives are investigating.