Woman stabbed in face, pepper-sprayed leaving a home on Chicago's South Side

A woman was leaving a home on Chicago's South Side in Englewood when she was pepper-sprayed and stabbed in the face and neck.

Police say around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, a woman, 31, was assaulted in the 1500 block of West 62nd Street.

The suspect pepper-sprayed the victim, hit her and stabbed her above her left eye and in the back of the neck, according to police.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The offender is not in custody and Area Detectives are investigating.