Woman stabbed in Near North, 1 in custody

A man is in custody after a woman was stabbed early Saturday in the Near North neighborhood.

The incident happened about 3:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North Dearborn Street, Chicago police said.

The woman was stabbed in the chest and transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, police said.

One man was placed into custody and transported to the same hospital with lacerations to his hand, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Police sources say the incident was domestic-related and happened inside of a hotel room.

Area Three detectives are investigating.