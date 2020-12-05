Expand / Collapse search

Woman standing on sidewalk in Logan Square is shot in the legs

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A woman was wounded in a shooting Saturday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

She was on the sidewalk about 7:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Spaulding Avenue when someone opened fire, striking her in the legs, Chicago police said.

The 31-year-old was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Hours earlier, a 53-year-old man was shot and killed blocks away in a separate incident.

