Woman struck by car on Chicago's West Side: police

A woman suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car in East Garfield Park Wednesday night.

Police say a man was driving a Hyundai sedan southbound in the 800 block of North Pulaski Road around 9:30 p.m. when he struck a woman who was standing in the street.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported by the CFD to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating. There were no citations issued.