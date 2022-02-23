Woman struck by car on I-57 in Chicago

A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a car on Interstate 57, following a traffic crash in Chicago.

Officials said around 2:10 a.m., a three-car crash on I-57 outbound near Halsted Street occurred. This caused the interstate to close from Halsted Street to 111th Street – creating traffic that backed onto the Dan Ryan Expressway.

An off-duty Chicago police officer drove up to the scene and saw a woman attempting to walk away, police said. The officer ordered the woman to come back.

When she was walking back, police said the woman was struck by a vehicle in the left lane, leaving her in critical condition.

A man was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening conditions, police said.

Traffic was diverted off at Halsted Street during an investigation. All lanes reopened before 6:08 a.m.

There is no further information available at this time.