Woman struck by crossfire while driving children through Dolton: reports

A woman was shot Wednesday evening while driving multiple children through south suburban Dolton, according to multiple media reports.

The woman was driving along Sibley Boulevard near Chicago Road when shots rang out and she was struck in the head, the reports said. She crashed her minivan and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The children in the vehicle were not injured, the reports said.

Officers later responded to a barricade situation 14900 block of Oak Street, according to a Sun-Times photographer on the scene. Police were heard promising people inside they would not be hurt if they came out with their hands up.

It was not immediately clear whether the people barricaded in the home were involved in the shooting, or whether anyone was taken into custody.

Dolton police declined to provide further information.