Woman struck by gunfire through apartment window in Back of the Yards

A woman was struck by gunfire while sitting in a second-floor apartment in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police said the 34-year-old woman was inside an apartment in the 1000 block of West 51st Street at 2:22 a.m. when shots came through the window.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.