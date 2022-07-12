Woman, teen wounded in Princeton Park drive-by shooting

A woman and a teenage boy were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in the Princeton Park neighborhood.

The pair was standing outside a retail store around 5:45 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a dark-colored Dodge charger pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.

The woman was shot in the forehead and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to officials. The 17-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. He was transported to Little Company Mary Hospital.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Both victims were listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.