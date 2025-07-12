Aurora woman threatened employers with gun, streamed it on Facebook, prosecutors say

The Brief An Aurora woman was accused of threatening her employers with a loaded gun on Thursday. Prosecutors also said she livestreamed the incident on Facebook. Imani Nickson was charged with multiple crimes and ordered held in jail to await a trial.



Imani Nickson, 23, was charged with two counts of intimidation and two counts of misdemeanor aggravated assault and disorderly conduct, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Imani Nickson (DuPage County State's Attorney)

What we know:

Prosecutors said police responded to a call of a person with a gun at Evans and Son Blacktop in West Chicago a little before noon on Thursday.

Arriving officers spoke with one of the victims outside of the business and heard yelling from inside the building. The victim told officers that the suspect had a gun and was inside with another victim.

Officers entered the business, and Nickson surrendered her loaded gun, a Glock 43x handgun.

Investigators learned that Nickson, an employee of the company, allegedly entered the building and spoke with the owners about not getting paid. She was asked to leave, but instead of leaving, she allegedly pulled out the handgun, which did not have a safety switch, and pointed it at the two victims.

Nickson also began livestreaming on Facebook, according to prosecutors.

Investigators also alleged Nickson pointed the gun at the face of a female victim and threatened to shoot the male victim. The female victim, who was pregnant, escaped the building and called police.

"Brandishing a loaded firearm and threatening individuals as alleged against Ms. Nickson, is absolutely unacceptable and created a perilous situation that put both employees and responding officers in significant danger," said West Chicago Police Chief Colin Fleury, in a statement. "It is a relief that, by chance, no one was injured during this incident. This behavior will not be tolerated in West Chicago."

A judge granted prosecutors’ request to keep Nickson in jail as she awaits trial.

What's next:

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 4.