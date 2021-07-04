Woman throws stuff at man in the Loop and he gets hit by a car trying to get away

A 48-year-old man was hit by a car Sunday in the Loop.

The man was walking when a female began throwing objects at him about 2:20 p.m. in the first block of East Wacker Place, Chicago police said.

He stepped into the street while attempting to avoid the objects, police said. Another man, 53, was driving a Ford C-Max and struck the other man.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in stable condition, police said. No one else was injured.

No citations were issued.

