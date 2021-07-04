Expand / Collapse search

Woman throws stuff at man in the Loop and he gets hit by a car trying to get away

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Loop
Sun-Times Media Wire

‘Demonic’ forces at work in Chicago violence, and these women say prayer might be the answer

We think that this is demonic. The answer is not going to be in programs and services. I think the most important thing we need to do is reaffirm our values, our morality, our love for each other, said Pastor Jacqueline Reed.

CHICAGO - A 48-year-old man was hit by a car Sunday in the Loop.

The man was walking when a female began throwing objects at him about 2:20 p.m. in the first block of East Wacker Place, Chicago police said.

He stepped into the street while attempting to avoid the objects, police said. Another man, 53, was driving a Ford C-Max and struck the other man.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in stable condition, police said. No one else was injured.

No citations were issued.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP