Woman tried to kidnap a child in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, police say

Chicago police said that a woman tried to kidnap a child on Friday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said the woman walked out of an alley near 75th and South Jeffrey around 8 a.m. with a pole. Then, she put a white bag on the child's head and dragged the child towards a burnt orange four-door sedan.

The woman hit the child several times with the pole, then hopped into the car's passenger door and the car took off.

Chicago police said that if you have any information about this crime, contact detectives at (312) 747-8271.

