Woman waiting at CTA stop sexually assaulted, Chicago police seek suspect

Chicago police are searching for a male suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a woman who was waiting for a CTA bus Sunday night on the South Side.

The 18-year-old woman was waiting for a bus outside the Red Line station at 95th Street about 11:25 p.m. when a Black male offered her a ride, according to police.

Police said the woman accepted the offer and the suspect drove her to the east alley of the 10100 block of South Peoria Street in Washington Heights, where he sexually assaulted her. The woman was able to flee and call police.

The suspect was described as a Black male in his 30's or 40's, about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, with a medium build, police said. He had long blond dreadlocks, a caramel complexion and was wearing a yellow or green sports jersey with camouflage pants.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a green sedan with a cracked windshield and tape on the rear passenger side window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.