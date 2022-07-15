Woman who claimed Emmett Till whistled at her says she didn't want him killed in new memoir

The Mississippi woman, whose accusation led to the murder of Emmett Till, now says she didn't want him killed.

Carolyn Bryant Donham is the white woman who claimed Till whistled at her in 1955.

Now, she's written a memoir.

In it, she claims when her husband and brother-in-law kidnapped Till and brought him to her for identification, she denied it was him.

She says she didn't want him to get hurt.

Till, who was from Chicago, was tortured and murdered by a mob.

No one was ever convicted.

Donham admitted a few years ago she lied about Till whistling at her.