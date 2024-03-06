Woman who survived head-on crash in Chicago 15 years ago is looking for her rescuers

A Detroit woman survived a head-on crash in Chicago 15 years ago and now, she's trying to find the heroes who saved her life.

Alexandra Clark survived the brutal accident in Chicago's Chinatown in 2009 that required multiple surgeries and basically the rebuilding of her face.

She was in town for the Sweets and Snacks Expo at McCormick Place and was heading back to her hotel when her taxi smashed head-on into a black SUV that ran a red stoplight.

Shortly after, Clark says she blacked out and then woke to the sounds of screaming before realizing it was her own voice.

Two bystanders, a man and a woman that she calls her angels, appeared from nowhere to help pull her from the wreckage.

She says they collected her belongings, including some of her teeth, and stayed with her until an ambulance arrived.

Clark doesn't remember exactly what her rescuers looked like, but she clearly remembers how they made her feel.

"I felt so cared for. I felt like I wasn't alone and I felt like we were in it together, which is so much of why I'm interested in even reaching out to say thank you to them or finding them and letting them know that I am okay," she said.

She says she's always thought about them and her employees from her chocolate store encouraged her to do something about it. So, Clark now has a message she wants them to hear.

"What I would want you to know is thank you and to me, you're an angel. Thank you so much," she said.

Clark says she remembers being placed on a stretcher and the man and woman who were clearly shaken by the incident waved goodbye to her as if they were her parents.

In the meantime, she says she is now closer to tracking down two EMS workers who rushed her to the hospital.

Clark is hoping with the public's help that she can find the kind strangers from 15 years ago, who she says changed the course of her life.