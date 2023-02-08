Woman with world's largest feet finally has shoes that fit thanks to custom shoe shop in West Town

For the first time in her life, a Houston woman has a pair of high heels — thanks to a custom shoe shop in West Town.

So just how big are her feet?

Tanya Herbert, who is six-foot-nine, wears a size 18 shoe!

Last year, she earned her place in the Guinness World Record Book for having the world's largest feet on a living female.

She has recently garnered thousands of views on TikTok by explaining the challenges of shopping for shoes that fit her.

That's where Mohop in West Town comes into play.

After connecting with Tanya, Annie Mohaupt, who makes custom shoes, bags and other goods for a living, crafted a wedge for the Houston woman.

When those were a hit, she got to work again, this time making Tanya's very first pair of heels.

Tanya comes in at seven-foot-one with them on!

"So many of us really do kind of take for granted that you can go online or go into a store and there's hundreds of shoes or thousands of shoes available to you. But there's a lot of people, 80 percent of people, don't fit into the exact straight size shoe," said Mohaupt. "We wanted those people to have comfy shoes that fit really well."

With Tanya's size included, Mohop now has 128 available sizes.