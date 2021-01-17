Woman wounded in Bridgeport shooting

A woman was shot Saturday night in Bridgeport on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle about 11:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Racine Avenue when she saw someone fire shots from inside a white Chevy Trail Blazer, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

She was struck on the ankle and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

The woman told officers she didn’t believe she was the intended target because she saw gunmen initially shoot in a different direction, polcie said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.