Woman wounded in crossfire in Pilsen

A woman was wounded after being struck by stray bullets Saturday in Pilsen on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was getting out of her vehicle about 2:50 p.m. when she was caught in the crossfire of two vehicles that were shooting at each other in the 1300 block of West 19th Street, Chicago police said.

The woman was struck in the back and leg and taken to the University of Illinois Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.