Woman's body discovered in Chicago River on Northwest Side

A woman's body was discovered in the Chicago River near Norwood Park Thursday afternoon.

The body was discovered around 1 p.m by Caldwell Woods and Bunker Hill.

The Chicago Fire Department, Cook County Sheriff's Office and Forest Preserves of Cook County Police all responded to the scene.

The body was transported to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office to undergo an autopsy.

No further information was provided by police.

The investigation is ongoing.