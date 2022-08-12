Woman's death ruled a homicide after she was found in Palmer Square home with multiple injuries

A woman was found fatally injured Thursday night inside a Palmer Square home on the Northwest Side.

Angela Zamarron, 46, was found unresponsive about 10:45 p.m. inside the home in the 2700 block of West St. Georges Court, Chicago police said.

She died due to multiple injuries and the Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide.

Police were unsure if she was pronounced dead at the home or hospital.

No further details were immediately available.