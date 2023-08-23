Woman's vehicle stolen while parked at gas pump at Park Ridge Shell Gas Station: police

A woman's vehicle was stolen at a Park Ridge gas station Wednesday afternoon.

At about 1:07 p.m., Park Ridge police responded to the Shell Gas Station located at the intersection of Touhy and Greenwood for a report of a theft motor vehicle that had just occurred.

When officers arrived, they met with the victim who was driving a 2017 white Honda CRV and said that she was parked at one of the gas pumps and had just finished pumping gas into her vehicle.

As she was placing the gas nozzle back onto the pump, she observed a person wearing a mask enter her vehicle through the unlocked passenger side door.

The offender then climbed into the driver's seat, started the car and drove off. The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Touhy.

The victim said the key fob was in the vehicle when it was taken.

Police say the offender was an African-American male.

Police continue to investigate.