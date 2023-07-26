Woman, 37, critically wounded after shooting inside Gresham home

A woman was shot while inside a home early Wednesday in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 37-year-old woman was inside the home in the 8600 block of South Aberdeen Street with several people about 12:08 a.m. when a male suspect fired shots, according to Chicago police.

Police said the woman was shot in the chest and sustained a graze wound on the chin.

She was transported to Christ Hospital where she is listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.