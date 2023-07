A woman was shot on Tuesday night in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

The 42-year-old was outside in the 2200 block of West 21st Street around 11:35 when she was shot in the leg, according to police.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she is listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three Detectives investigate.