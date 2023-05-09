Health officials recommend women start getting mammograms at this age now

If you're 40, it's time to start getting your mammogram.

New guidelines just announced recommend the procedure every other year for women forty and up.

Previously, women with a family history or other risk factors were urged to get their first screening at age 40. Otherwise, you could wait until age 50.

Now, the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force, the premier organization that looks at research and determines recommendations, is saying no matter the risk, 40 should be the threshold for this vital medical screening tool.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women.

By changing these recommendations, it's believed the breast cancer death rate will be reduced by 20 percent, citing early detection as key to survival.