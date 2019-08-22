Women robbed at gunpoint on Magnificent Mile

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Two women were robbed at gunpoint Thursday on the Magnificent Mile.

About 2:20 a.m., the women, 31 and 32, were walking in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue when another woman approached them, showed a handgun and demanded their property, Chicago police said.

After taking their belongings, the robber got into the passenger seat of a dark-green Chrysler 300M driven by a male and fled eastbound on Ohio Street, police said.

No one was injured in the robbery, police said. No arrests have been made as Area Central detectives investigate.